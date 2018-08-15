A new security officer will soon be keeping a close eye on the halls of the Chippewa County courthouse.
The county board voted 12-2 Tuesday to create a nearly $81,000, full-time security officer position.
That officer – a Chippewa County sheriff’s deputy – will be the courthouse’s first responder, and will respond to courthouse emergencies Monday through Friday.
Supervisors Leigh Darrow and Larry Willkom voted no.
The cost is too high, Darrow said.
“We have spent close to $3 million on courthouse security,” Darrow said, saying the county has installed security cameras and key-card access. “We’ve done that, and now we’re hiring a person. I cannot support this.”
The sheriff’s office is paying for the position, according to the resolution.
Supervisors Tom Thornton, Dean Gullickson, Kari Ives and Annette Hunt expressed support.
“We have to start somewhere,” Gullickson said. “… Without a security person here, one of the people in this courthouse could die … The bottom line is, if there was ever a time we need this, it’s now.”
The county should be considering an alternative, rather than the sheriff’s office funding the position, Thornton said.
“We have three courtrooms on the second floor. So at some point, this group needs to expand,” Thornton said.
A contract with the village of New Auburn gave the department extra money to fund a security officer, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Tuesday.
In 2019, the sheriff’s office will absorb the cost into its budget.
The sheriff’s office also brings in extra money by housing jail inmates from surrounding counties, Kowalczyk said.
“Very few counties I go to do not have courthouse security,” Kowalczyk said Tuesday. “Personnel in the courthouse is a deterrent.”
At a county meeting in July, Chippewa County Judges Steven Cray and James Isaacson recommended a security officer be hired.
In other county news:
- The county board voted 11-3 to move forward with designing a replacement for the Cobban Bridge. The locally beloved bridge, which sits between Jim Falls and Cornell, was closed in 2017. The federal government has offered the county $4.5 million, or about 73 percent of the cost, to replace the bridge. Replacing it would cost the county $1.68 million; destroying it would cost nearly as much, $1.43 million, said highway commissioner Brian Kelley.
- The county board voted 12-2 on a resolution urging Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature to address a “dark store” tax loophole. The loophole typically involves retail stores suing for their stores to be appraised as if the stores were empty, resulting in a higher tax burden for small businesses and local residents, county administrator Randy Scholz said.
