The Chippewa County Board approved creating 10 new employment positions Tuesday, including five full-time social worker jobs in the Department of Human Services.
The 2019 tax levy is expected to increase by 1.24 percent, according to preliminary numbers, county administrator Randy Scholz said.
The new social worker positions are aimed at reducing the wait for families and children needing treatment, Scholz said.
That wait-list is currently at 45 children and 23 adults, with much of the growth due to mental-health issues, according to the resolution.
The county has also seen a huge jump in foster care placements since 2015, according to the resolution – a “1,000 percent increase, with over 80 percent attributable to methamphetamine use and abuse.”
The Chippewa County DHS wait-list is about two years long, according to the resolution.
“There are requirements and timelines we’re supposed to meeting that we’re just not able to with our current staffing levels,” Scholz said.
Four of the social work positions will be added mid-year 2018; the other will be added in 2019.
Three workers will join the Recovery and Wellness Consortium of DHS, providing “intervention services” for those struggling with substance abuse or mental health problems. Those three positions are funded by Medicaid, not the county.
The other two positions will report to the Children, Youth and Families division of DHS.
The two additional employees will investigate child abuse and neglect cases and work with families during cases.
Those two positions will be paid for by DHS funds in 2018, then by “federal, state and local funds” in 2019.
The other five positions approved were a facilities maintenance position for 2018 and a Sheriff’s Department patrol position, DHS account assistant, Planning and Zoning Department technician and an agronomist for 2019.
Public courthouse parking approved
The board also unanimously approved a measure to open some government parking lots – including a large lot directly next to the courthouse – to public use after business hours.
The public will be able to use courthouse parking between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Monday through Friday.
On weekends, the three lots will open to the public all day except between 1 a.m. – 6 a.m., allowing time for the Highway Department to plow, according to the measure.
Leinenkugel Brewing Company president Dick Leinenkugel urged the board to approve the measure, saying visitors to Leinie Lodge will directly benefit from the ordinance.
“It will also make our neighborhoods surrounding the vicinity of the Leinie Lodge safer on busy weeknights, weekends and holidays,” Leinenkugel said.
