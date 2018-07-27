Downtown Chippewa Falls business patrons may soon be able to legally use a large parking lot next to the Chippewa County courthouse.
Chippewa County officials are considering allowing evening-only public parking in three county lots, including Lot A, a large space next to the courthouse.
The move would allow patrons of nearby businesses to legally use courthouse parking between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Monday through Friday.
On weekends, the three lots would open to the public all day except between 1 a.m. – 6 a.m., allowing time for the Highway Department to plow, according to the proposed measure.
Courthouse lots are now only available to employees and visitors, according to county ordinance.
However, the county hasn’t enforced the no-parking rule for some time, a county official said at a meeting Thursday.
“This opens it up so (people) could legally park in the evenings there, for the evening traffic,” said parks and facilities director Larry Ritzinger at a meeting of the Facilities and Parks Committee.
The matter has been “a topic of discussion for some time,” Ritzinger added: “With some economic development in Chippewa Falls’ downtown … we’ve had some inquiry for parking needs.”
The committee Thursday unanimously voted to send the matter to the county board, which will next meet Aug. 14.
If the county board approves the measure, the public will be able to park in lots A, D1 and E during evening hours.
People already park in the lot in the evenings, county administrator Randy Scholz said at the meeting. Giving the public evening access to the lot “reflects what’s actually happening,” he said.
“You (won’t be) putting the police department in a bad position, (saying) ‘Should we enforce it or not?’” Scholz said of the proposed change.
Scholz requested the committee consider the matter, Ritzinger said at the meeting.
Ritzinger said the large lot next to the courthouse is rarely completely full. While he anticipates “a little more garbage and cigarette butts from time to time,” he said business patrons who park in the courthouse lot “(haven’t) been a problem.”
“I think they’ve been pretty good neighbors,” committee member Leigh Darrow said.
In November 2017, the same committee denied a request from nearby Blue Marble Pub to use several courthouse parking spots for customers.
At the time, former county administrator Frank Pascarella sent the committee a memo asking them to deny the pub’s request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How Royal of the County to consider allowing the public, you know the people who pay for the parking lot, to use it.
But don't use it during the day! It's half full you know...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.