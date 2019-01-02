Chippewa County employees raised 1,302 food items and more than $400 for the Legacy Community Center in Chippewa Falls in December.
During the last two weeks of 2018, employees in competing departments at the Chippewa County Courthouse — along with the Sheriff’s Department, Chippewa County Jail and Highway Department — collected nonperishable foods, personal-care items and money for the nonprofit LCC, said Chippewa County Human Resources Coordinator Joanna Hart.
The Highway Department prevailed, followed closely by departments on the first and third floors of the courthouse.
It’s the fourth year county employees have joined in the friendly competition, Hart said.
“This is a great opportunity for our employees to give back to the community and help those in need during this holiday season, all while having fun and building camaraderie,” Hart said.
The LCC, which reopened in August at 26 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, helps the public access financial help, food, shelter and more. It also houses nonprofit Agnes’ Table.
