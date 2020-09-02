County health leader: Skip the Labor Day party

Chippewa County still has just one person hospitalized among 47 active cases, with no deaths related to COVID-19. At 351 total confirmed cases, Chippewa County has the most in the state from a county that has no COVID-related deaths.

Last week, the Center for Disease Control rolled back its guidelines for COVID-19 testing, saying that someone who has been exposed to the disease doesn’t necessarily need to be tested if no symptoms appear. Weideman rejected the new guidelines, noting the state’s Department of Public Health is still recommending tests.

“I’d like to see anyone who has been in close contact get tested,” she said.

Weideman is pleased that most county residents and businesses have gotten used to the state’s mandatory mask wearing policy, which is set to expire Sept. 28.

“We’ve had over 60 reports of businesses or individuals who aren’t following the order,” she said.

Follow-up letters have been sent to between one-fourth and half of those businesses or individuals after repeated violations. However, Weideman said no citations have been issued in the county.

Weideman said the mask mandate is working, and she hopes the policy is continued after Sept. 28.