Two southbound ramps at the intersection of County Highway S and Highway 53 in Chippewa Falls were closed Monday for a Department of Transportation construction project.
The exit and entrance ramps on Highway 53 southbound will undergo concrete repairs and get a new asphalt overlay, DOT project manager Tyler Rongstad said.
Crews will be at the scene during normal working hours, according to a DOT press release.
Rongstad expects work on the southbound ramps to finish about Aug. 1.
The northbound exit and entrance ramps will then get the same treatment. That round of work is expected to wrap up about Aug. 10.
“The ramps are in pretty terrible condition,” Rongstad said. “The concrete is starting to break, the joints are starting to fall apart.”
Crews will patch the roadway joints, repair the concrete and pour new asphalt.
Highway S will not be closed during construction. Crews will pour asphalt between the ramp terminals on Highway S, Rongstad said, but traffic will be flagged and directed.
There is no designated detour, but Rongstad expects drivers will use the County Highway B exit to the north or the County Highway X/River Street exit to the south. Both detours are two to three miles from the Highway S interchange.
The project is part of a $2.5 million state-funded project to repair five other interchanges in Chippewa and Barron Counties, including ramps near Highway X, Highway 29 and Highway 53.
The Highway S location is the last interchange on that list to get a facelift in 2018.
“We’ll have a smooth ride again out there,” Rongstad said.
Monarch Paving Company of Amery is the prime contractor for the project.
