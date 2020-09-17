County rejects health ordinance

Supervisor Leigh Darrow spoke against the measure, asking the board to either reject it, or let it die by not having anyone second it.

To reduce crowd size in one area, about 50 people from the public gathered in the meeting room in the basement of the courthouse, while the board met on the third floor of the courthouse.

Among the crowd, only a third wore masks in the meeting, violating the state order. Nearly 50 people spoke in person or over the phone during the public input period.

Patricia German defended the work done by Chippewa County Public Health director Angela Weideman, saying she was pro-active in measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“(Weideman) has the responsibility of putting orders in place if it is to protect our health. She hasn’t done anything she shouldn’t do,” German said. “Thank God we have a director who does do what is right.”

Jean Durch, who retired as the county’s public health director a decade ago, spoke in favor of the measure. She pointed out that public health got polio under control in the past.

“It’s not an intention to infringe on your life,” Durch said of the ordinance.

However, most of the speakers Thursday were against the measure.