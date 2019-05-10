Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to start the reconstruction project on County S from US 53 to County Q in Chippewa County on Monday, May 13. Proposed improvements include new concrete pavement, asphalt shoulders, curb and gutter, and other incidental items.
A1 Excavating is the prime contractor for the $875,000 project. Eighty percent of the project will be paid with federal transportation funds; the remaining twenty percent will be paid with state transportation funds.
During construction, CTH S will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts throughout construction as well as occasional flagging operations.
Construction is currently scheduled for completion by August 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.