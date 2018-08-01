Chippewa County is reaching out to several of its townships, asking for input on the county’s livestock facility zoning.
The move comes after some Chippewa County residents and town of Cleveland officials have questioned the county’s ability to “regulate and monitor Confined Animal Feeding Operations,” according to a July 25 letter from county Department of Planning and Zoning Director Doug Clary.
The letter was sent to officials from Hallie, Lafayette, Eagle Point, Anson, Wheaton and Woodmohr.
Those towns will be able to submit their views on Chippewa County’s CAFO regulations, whether the county’s regulations should be stricter and whether public health is at risk.
The request comes after a Minnesota hog company proposed a 6,500-sow facility in the town of Cleveland in March.
The town booted the $18 million facility proposal and its town board promptly passed a yearlong construction moratorium.
CAFOs are typically defined as having 1,000 animals or more, according to Clary’s letter.
The Planning and Zoning Committee meeting may discuss the matter Aug. 23, according to the letter.
