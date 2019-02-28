Gordy’s Market Inc. grocery chain owes about $65,000 in property taxes to Chippewa County, according to a new court filing.
The treasurer’s department filed the document in Chippewa County Court, saying the grocery chain is delinquent in paying its 2018 taxes. The business owes $26,066 in property taxes at its location at 5154 178th St., adjacent to Lake Wissota. The grocer also owes $39,665 on taxes for its downtown Chippewa Falls location at 212 Bay St., with that money due July 31.
In another new court filing, receiver Michael Polsky and food distributor Nash Finch are seeking an independent investigator be appointed to examine any claims made by Gordy’s Market in its filings. Nash Finch filed a lawsuit in December, claiming the grocery chain owes them $46.2 million, and that GMI is on the verge of insolvency.
Polsky has set a deadline of April 24 for any creditors of GMI to enter claims with the court if they see to participate in any dividends. Multiple businesses have submitted their claims in recent days, as five Gordy’s Market Inc. grocery stores are slated to be auctioned off on Wednesday.
Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson will be asked to approve those sales at a hearing two days later, on Friday, March 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.