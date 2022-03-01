COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Wisconsin

The good news is that COVID-19 cases continue a drastic fall across the state, and throughout western Wisconsin. However, the region is still experiencing multiple reported deaths from the virus daily.

Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, nine deaths were reported between Thursday and Friday: two in Barron County and one each in Buffalo, Clark, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties. The region now has reached 1,010 deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 54 in February as of Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Statewide, 11,887 people have now died from virus-related symptoms. Roughly 13% of deaths recorded statewide are among people younger than age 50, including 8 Wisconsinites ages 10-19, 59 people ages 20-29, and 141 ages 30-39, DHS data shows.

In good news, the state’s new cases have declined to a seven-day average of 779 daily. Also, hospitalizations are down 28% from Feb. 9 to Feb. 22, while ICU hospitalizations are down 24%, DHS reports.

Vaccination rate inched up 0.1% in the past week, with 63.9% of state residents having received at least one dose. However, most counties in western Wisconsin statistically saw a zero percent increase in the vaccination rate.

Only 26.3% of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, compared to 60.6% of children ages 12 to 17 and 59.4% of adults ages 18 to 24. However, 85.7% of seniors ages 65 and older have received at least one dose, along with 77.9% of adults ages 55 to 64, DHS data shows.