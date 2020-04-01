COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County rise to 10, no current hospitalizations

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County rose to 10 Wednesday morning.

Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman announced during a press conference Wednesday at the Chippewa County Courthouse that eight of the individuals affected contracted the virus through travel or had been in contact with an affected individual, while the other two cases are still under investigation.

“Viruses truly do not know county lines,” Weideman said. “They do not know who is at risk, so we are all at risk and we’re truly safer at home. Please minimize your contact with people and try not to cross into other communities or counties because it keeps everyone safer.”

Of the 10 confirmed cases, no one with COVID-19 has been admitted to the hospital, but rather are self-quarantining at home while being monitored by local health officials daily.

Four of the affected are younger than 40, four are older 40 and the other two individuals’ ages have not yet been disclosed as their cases are still under investigation.

While the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County has been slowly rising, Weideman said the community is doing well with dealing with the “safer at home” orders and adhering to a “new normal.”