COVID-19 cases stall: No new cases announced Monday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Monday (fewer than 30 cases currently considered active), leaving the total positive cases at 7,511 countywide to date. No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,297 negative coronavirus tests administered and 297 total individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (four individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 cases of coronavirus statewide to date and 8,047 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with COVID-19. 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.