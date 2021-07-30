COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, 11 new cases in Chippewa County and 1,011 statewide

Chippewa County announced 11 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 7,589 countywide to date (fewer than 50 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 31,690 negative coronavirus tests administered and 304 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 686,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 1,011 active cases), and 8,287 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of five lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.