COVID-19 claims four Wisconsinite lives Monday, two new cases in Chippewa County
Chippewa County announced two new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,082 to-date countywide (less than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,663 negative coronavirus tests in Chippewa County and two individuals remain hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (225 hospitalized to-date). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 566,712 cases of coronavirus statewide to-date (less than 5,667 currently active) and 7,111 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of four lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

