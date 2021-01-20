COVID-19 immunizations roll out in Chippewa County, positivity rate decreases

A total of 987 Chippewa County residents received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the past week, nearly right at the goal of 1,000 immunizations a week, said Public Health Director Angela Weideman.

Overall, 3,014 county residents have now received a vaccine, up from 2,027 last week. This week, the county has focused on giving the shots to law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel, as well as doctors and long-term care workers.

The state has announced all residents age 65 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning next Monday. However, Weideman estimated that the county has about 10,000 residents in that category among the county’s 65,000 citizens.

“We ask for the public’s patience as we work to vaccinate this group,” Weideman said. “We know it will save lives. At this time, there is not a wait-list or a signup sheet.”

While vaccinations so far have been given out at the public health department office or at area medical centers, Weideman envisions expanding to other locations to get more seniors vaccinated.

“It could include schools, or the senior center,” she said. “We are looking into numerous locations.”