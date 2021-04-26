COVID-19 numbers continue to stall, no new cases/deaths announced Monday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced now new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,288 countywide to date (less than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,107 negative COVID-19 tests and 251 coronavirus-induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 657,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 465 cases) and 7,473 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of no lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.