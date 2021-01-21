COVID-19 vaccination site launching at Jacob's Well Church

Prevea Health is partnering with Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie to launch a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
“We are grateful to Jacob’s Well Church for its partnership on this historic and life-saving effort that will help to protect our community members from COVID-19,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health.
The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all community members eligible under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Currently, frontline health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel and adults ages 65 and older can make an appointment for vaccination.
For the latest on who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, Prevea Health encourages everyone to regularly check the DHS website at: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm
Appointments are required. Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create an account at myprevea.com, as this is where vaccine scheduling is available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up or to receive a vaccine.
You can also visit www.prevea.com/vaccine for additional information or call 1-833-34 – HERE (4373) for assistance. Appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply that is provided by Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Please note: Prior to the opening of the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, those eligible for vaccination (frontline health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel, and adults ages 65 and older) can make appointments with Prevea Health to be vaccinated at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
Again, appointments are required through MyPrevea or by calling 11-833-344-4373. Appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply that is provided by Wisconsin Department of Health Services.