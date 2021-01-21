COVID-19 vaccination site launching at Jacob's Well Church

Prevea Health is partnering with Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie to launch a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

“We are grateful to Jacob’s Well Church for its partnership on this historic and life-saving effort that will help to protect our community members from COVID-19,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health.

The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all community members eligible under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Currently, frontline health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel and adults ages 65 and older can make an appointment for vaccination.

For the latest on who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, Prevea Health encourages everyone to regularly check the DHS website at: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm