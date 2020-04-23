COVID cancels Oktoberfest in Chippewa Valley

“I think there are a lot of people hesitant about going to large gatherings,” Jordan said.

Oktoberfest typically draws 14,000 patrons during the weekend.

Since the beginning of Oktoberfest in 2003, the Planning Committee has donated more than $345,000 to local community groups and nonprofits, including $20,000 from the 2018 event.

More cancellations

The Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday it is canceling its annual Chippewa Charity Classic Golf Outing, which was scheduled for May 29.

“This is the first time in 25-plus years that we have had to make this disappointing and difficult decision, but trust that health and safety be the first concern for all,” the CCEDC press release states.

The Stanley Rodeo, which was slated for June 12-14, also has canceled.

“There are too many unknowns at this time,” said organizer Jaime Keeku. “There is a lot of work that goes into putting the weekend on and we are not able to do so at this time. With also the discussion of limiting crowd sizes, we just do not believe it would be fair to our sponsors, spectators and volunteers. We will be back in 2021.”