COVID hits record high in Chippewa County

COVID-19 cases from students and staff at schools climbed from nine to 15 countywide in the past week. Weideman said there aren't any cases of entire classes or schools having to be quarantined because of an illness.

Overall, the number of tests climbed 325 from last week, when only 469 were conducted, and just 447 two weeks ago. With the jump in tests, the county's positivity rate fell to 6.3%, down from 9.2% last week.

While the Chippewa County Health & Human Service Board rejected an ordinance last week that would have given Weideman the authority to issue county citations on health orders written by her office, she added that Gov. Tony Evers has extended the statewide mask mandate for another 60 days, and that order allows for $200 fines.

However, her office has not issued any citations. Instead, they have worked with individuals and businesses who have not followed guidelines.

"We do provide signage to businesses to encourage (mask use)," she said.