COVID positive rate rises in Chippewa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the number of new positive COVID-19 cases has declined in Chippewa County, the positivity rate is increasing. In the past-14-day average, the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus is at 4.3%, Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman said Wednesday.

“I was a little surprised it went up a full percentage point in the past week,” Weideman said during the county’s weekly coronavirus press conference. “That is still in the green (low percentage), which is good. We’d like it to be lower. It’s still lower than the state (average).”

Generally, the goal is for the positivity rate to remain below 5%. A high positivity rate is a strong indicator that the virus is significantly present in the community.

Chippewa County saw 15 new cases in the past week, now up to 215 overall. The number of new cases is a decline from 29 the previous week. The number of people who are being monitored also has declined in the past week, from 37 to 27 active cases.

However, just one person is currently hospitalized, and the county hasn’t suffered a COVID-19-related death.