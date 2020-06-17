COVID spread easing in Chippewa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — After weeks of steady increases in COVID-19 cases, Chippewa County has only seen five new cases during the past two weeks: three cases reported this week after just two a week earlier.

While public health director Angela Weideman is pleased to see so few new cases, she cautioned that the virus hasn’t gone away, and that social distancing efforts in the area are paying off.

“One event can cause our numbers to change rapidly,” Weideman said Wednesday at the weekly COVID-19 press conference. “I feel blessed we haven’t had a lot of cases in the past two weeks.”

Weideman said the lack of new cases has allowed contact tracers to stay focused on tracking down people who have come in contact with the COVID-19-positive patients. It also has allowed hospitals to prepare.

“We do not want to flood our system, and not be able to respond in a quick fashion,” she said.

While Chippewa County has seen 63 positive cases since the pandemic began, there are now just four people who are being monitored for ongoing symptoms. Of those four patients, two are hospitalized, which is down from three last week.

The number of active cases has dropped in recent weeks from 10, to six last week, to four this week.