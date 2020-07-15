COVID testing planned at fairgrounds Monday

A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held on Monday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman announced the event on Wednesday, saying 400 tests will be available. Testing will be performed 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any Wisconsin resident age 5 and older. The National Guard will be operating the testing.
This is the first drive-through testing event held in the county; nearby tests have been done in Eau Claire, Clark and Rusk counties.
Unlike other recent events, this is open to people who are asymptomatic, Weideman said. She said more tests have become available so they will be allowed to give them to asymptomatic people.
No doctor’s referral is needed. Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by a public health nurse.
The test performed at the site is a nasal test, with a cotton swab going into the “mid-nose,” she said. It is not the more uncomfortable test where the swab is placed deep into the sinus, she said.
Weideman noted that the county saw another uptick in cases, with 22 additional positive tests in the past week, including 12 in one day. Those 12 cases represent more than any single week in March, April or May, she added.
“We are coming off our highest week of new cases ever,” Weideman said, referring to the 32 reported cases last week.
However, Weideman said that 792 new tests were given in the past week, a climb of 150 from the previous week, and that is the highest number given yet.
About 90% of the test results are still coming back within 48 hours, she said. Many states and hot-spot areas around the country are seeing a lag in test results because of the high number of tests performed, but that hasn’t been the case here, she said.
In other good news, the county’s average positivity rate remains at 3.58% in July. Other areas of the country have seen that reach 30%, which is an indicator the virus is prevalent in the region. Weideman said the drive-thru testing will give a good sense of the positivity rate and community spread in the county.
Currently, there is just one person from Chippewa County hospitalized from COVID-19; the county has no reported deaths from the virus.
The number of active cases in the county declined this week, from the record-high of 40 last week, to 32 this week. So far, the county’s contact tracers have been able to keep up with following up on cases. Weideman said more people will be trained for assisting future cases.
“Our contact tracers are definitely at capacity,” she said.
The county’s COVID-19 risk level remains high, and the county is recommending gatherings of no more than 15 people indoors or 50 outdoors.
No school officials were present at this week’s COVID-19 update meeting; Weideman said someone will be speaking next week on proposals to safely reopen schools in September.
