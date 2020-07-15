COVID testing planned at fairgrounds Monday

However, Weideman said that 792 new tests were given in the past week, a climb of 150 from the previous week, and that is the highest number given yet.

About 90% of the test results are still coming back within 48 hours, she said. Many states and hot-spot areas around the country are seeing a lag in test results because of the high number of tests performed, but that hasn’t been the case here, she said.

In other good news, the county’s average positivity rate remains at 3.58% in July. Other areas of the country have seen that reach 30%, which is an indicator the virus is prevalent in the region. Weideman said the drive-thru testing will give a good sense of the positivity rate and community spread in the county.

Currently, there is just one person from Chippewa County hospitalized from COVID-19; the county has no reported deaths from the virus.

The number of active cases in the county declined this week, from the record-high of 40 last week, to 32 this week. So far, the county’s contact tracers have been able to keep up with following up on cases. Weideman said more people will be trained for assisting future cases.

“Our contact tracers are definitely at capacity,” she said.