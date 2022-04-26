COVID third leading cause of death in 2020, 2021

COVID-19 was the was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021, a CDC report says.

In 2020, over 350,000 fatalities were directly due to the coronavirus, increasing to over 415,000 last year. When including deaths for which COVID was a contributing factor but not the direct cause, the 2021 total increases to over 460,000.

The overall age adjusted death rate increased by 0.7% from 2020 to 2021, with heart disease and cancer remaining the top two causes, at 693,000 and 605,000 deaths, respectively, in 2021.

COVID deaths were most common among elderly men. Looking at race and ethnicity, death rates were higher among non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaskan Native and Black or African American individuals.

Vaccination related deaths were minimal in comparison to those due to COVID, with 14,810 preliminary reports submitted to VAERS from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 18, 2022. With over 569 million doses given, 0.0025% of those who had the COVID-19 vaccine died within a certain time frame afterward. Reports do not confirm if the actual cause of death was related to inoculation.

The CDC and FDA review reports of death to VAERS, including examining death certificates, autopsy, and medical records. The organizations have found nine deaths casually associated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The CDC in December 2021 adjusted its vaccination recommendations, promoting use of mRNA versions over the Johnson and Johnson viral vector incarnation.

