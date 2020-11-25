Crazy about Christmas: 'If you love it, it’s pure joy'

HOLMEN, Wis. — When you build a home, you likely focus on how many bedrooms and bathrooms you want and what kind of appliances to order for the kitchen.
Not Sue Weidemann. She’s all about the electrical outlets.
If you’re a Christmas maniac, you understand. There are never enough outlets for all the lights you need to illuminate your Christmas treasures.
So seven years ago, when she and her electrician husband Mike built a house in Holmen, they made sure they had sufficient electrical outlets to carry their Christmas load of lights. Most important is the 14-foot tree. Sue puts a power strip with surge protection down the middle of the tree to accommodate the 4,500 lights.
And that’s just the tree. Since Sue decorates every room of the house, that’s a lot of outlets. And that’s just inside.
They also string lights along the roof line and hang snowflakes in the trees at the back of their wooded lot.
“Our neighbor said, ‘I’m so sad when snowflake season is over and the lights go off.”
But snowflake season lasts a pretty long time since they appear in the trees in November.
This Christmas mania didn’t start with the new house. It began with Sue’s dad, Ken Wing, who grew up one of seven kids who struggled to make ends meet after their dad died. But Ken always loved Christmas and managed to decorate. He passed that passion down to the next generation, though most of that passion landed on Sue.
For Sue, there is never too much, never enough, something her husband Mike found out when he suggested she cut down on her Christmas shopping.
“I’ll stop buying Christmas stuff when you stop buying fishing stuff,” she told her fishing-obsessed husband. “That was the end of the conversation.”
Truth be told, Mike is part of the Christmas frenzy, too. It’s his job to acquire the tree. And they’ve gone to such a large tree – cut down to 14 feet by the time they get it in the tree stand – that he’s started hauling it home in his boat since it outgrew the roof of his truck.
Most years, there’s a large tree-decorating party. That will be smaller this year but those closest to Sue will still participate. It will also be a smaller cookie-decorating party because of the pandemic. “Usually, we go through 15 pounds of powdered sugar.”
Yes, they like their icing thick.
“I built my house for entertaining,” Sue said. “There’s a fridge in the kitchen, a fridge in the basement and a fridge in the garage.”
She’s also got a wine room and 75-100 wine glasses because you can drink beer or mixed drinks out of a plastic cup at the Weidemann house, but you drink wine out of a glass.
Even though some family and friends will not make it to Christmas this year, Sue will still pull out all the stops. For her, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year and that means lights, angels, Santas, snowmen, and the gathering of those she loves.
“I’m one of those people who takes down pretty much everything,” she said, to make way for holiday decorations. “That includes the finials on her lamps and pictures on the wall. She decorates the bedrooms, bathrooms and basement and is always on the lookout for that new special decoration.
“I have 60 totes of Christmas stuff,” she said, and that’s not counting the decorations that stay up year round.
As she’s gotten older and tried to steer clear of ladders, her daughter Jackie Helgerson is the Christmas elf who crawls along the top of cabinets to do the decorating up there.
“She just stays on the ladder and I hand her things.”
And to get in the spirit, Jackie dresses like an elf for her extreme decorating duties.
It’s not just Jackie who is following in her mom’s footsteps. Daughter Amanda Schmidt may be far away in Texas, but she still decorates. And daughter Jenni Helgerson, who works at Old Navy, is on the hunt for matching pajamas for the family. Son Kenny Helgerson and his wife Katelyn are also extreme decorators. When Katelyn’s mom warned them they would not be able to compete with Sue’s level of decorating, Kenny and Katelyn said, “Challenge accepted.”
If you add in Mike’s children -- Allison and Brandon – and Sue’s Oktoberfest family, that’s a lot of people to entertain
. And entertain she does.
On the 20th anniversary of the party, they had the Skyrockers shoot off a modest show of fireworks.
“Next thing you know, someone is tapping on the door,” she said, and it was the police answering a complaint. But Sue showed them her permit and all was well.
So a pandemic is not going to stop Sue from celebrating and decorating this year.
“I decorate for Christmas no matter what. The party is just one part” of the celebration.
The extreme decorating and celebrating was a bit of a shock when Mike married into the family, Sue said, but he soon got into the swing of it.
“He might grumble, but you know he loves it.”
He loves it enough that he has taken over tree-fetching duty with the help of Travis Horstmann, the grenadier that became part of their Oktoberfest family when Sue was named Mrs. Oktoberfest 2016. “Mike talks to the people at the tree farm,” Sue said, to make sure there will be a large enough tree the following year.
When people tell Sue it must be such an overwhelming job to do all that decorating, she just laughs. Don’t be silly, she thinks.
“If you love it, it’s pure joy.”
