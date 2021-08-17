 Skip to main content
Creed singer Scott Stapp to perform in Menomonie
Creed singer Scott Stapp will perform in downtown Menomonie in September with is solo band, performing original material and Creed classics.

Fusion Events and Downtown Menomonie Inc. are proud to announce the True Blue Music Concert featuring Scott Stapp (former lead singer of Creed) on Sept. 11 in downtown Menomonie. Stapp is known for chart-topping hits such as “One Last Breath,” “Higher,” “My Own Prison” and more.

The event will help raise funds for Downtown Menomonie Inc. to continue their mission of strengthening Menomonie’s vibrant downtown district.

True Blue Music’s stage will be set up in the municipal parking lot at 108 Sixth Ave. W., on the corner of Sixth Avenue and South Broadway Street.

Ultimatum and My Device will join the show as opening acts.

The event is sponsored by Diablo Blue, The Den, Classic Rock 92.1 and Real Rock 92.9 The X, Markquart Motors and Performance Food Group, with additional sponsors to be announced. For more information, visit www.truebluemusicconcert.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: True Blue Music Concert with Scott Stapp

WHEN: 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

WHERE: 108 Sixth Ave. W., Menomonie

DETAILS: General admission tickets are $36 and available at www.truebluemusicconcert.com

