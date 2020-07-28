2 arrested with a yard full of stolen cars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Chippewa Falls residents have been arrested after police located several stolen cars on their property.

Shauna Dommer, 37, and Jerimie Kelling, 40, both of 617 Grant Court, were both taken into custody, according to a press release on the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s Facebook page.

According to the police department’s release, one of the night shift officers observed a BMW at 10:50 p.m. Saturday that was partially blocking a driveway on Grant Court on the south side of Chippewa Falls.

The officer ran the plate and learned it was listed as stolen out of the city of Eau Claire. Officers made contact with Dommer and Kelling at that residence.

Kelling told officers the vehicle was dropped off by a friend. He had a warrant and was taken into custody by officers. Officers also saw a silver Porsche parked at the residence with no plates on it. Officers ran the vehicle identification number and learned the Porsche was listed as stolen out of Eagen, Minnesota.

Officers saw that there were even more vehicles in the backyard. Dommer refused to allow the officers permission to check those vehicles.