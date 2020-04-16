4 injured, 1 arrested in Lake Holcombe collision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four people were injured early Thursday and the driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a vehicle struck a tree in the town of Lake Holcombe.

Chloe G. Brenner, 25, was driving with three passengers on County M at 260th Street about 4 a.m. The vehicle was westbound at high speed, failed to negotiate a curve, entered a ditch and struck a tree, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

Rescue crews had to extricate people from the vehicle.

One male passenger was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. Brenner and the other two received non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

More information about Brenner was not immediately available.

Deputies said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

