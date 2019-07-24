CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Another woman in the Chippewa County Jail has been charged with having meth.
Kayanna H. Ruzicka, 20, formerly of Chippewa Falls but now having a Colorado Springs, Colo., address, was charged in Chippewa County Court with possessing meth and violating county institution laws.
According to the criminal complaint, an inmate told jailers that women in the cell block had meth. Ruzicka was ordered to submit a urine sample, which tested positive for amphetamines or meth. She admitted to the jailers she had meth on her, and she turned over a baggie with .5 grams.
Ruzicka was convicted last year of possessing amphetamines and resisting an officer. She now will have a revocation hearing on her sentence on Aug. 1.
Last week, another woman was found to have meth concealed in her clothing in the Chippewa County Jail.
