Augusta man faces 2nd DWI of 2020

An Augusta man has been charged with his second drunk-driving offense of 2020, and his sixth overall.

Carl J. Bruhn, 54, E21520 Highway D, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-6th offense, possession of meth and an illegally obtained prescription drug, and bail jumping.

Bruhn is set to return to court Sept. 1. He remains held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer observed Bruhn sleeping in a running vehicle parked on a roadway in the town of Delmar on June 16. Bruhn failed field sobriety tests, was arrested, and taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, which showed he had a .126 blood-alcohol level.

Bruhn was previously arrested Feb. 2 for his fifth drunk-driving offense. He had a .06 blood-alcohol level in that stop, which is below the legal limit, but he was required to be below .02 because of his prior convictions.

He was convicted in 2016 of manufacturing amphetamines and was given an imposed-and-stayed 180-day jail sentence.

