Authorities have identified the deputy who wounded a man who had barricaded himself inside the Indianhead Motel last week in Chippewa Falls.
The deputy involved is Adam Prorok, a member of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office who is assigned to the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team, according to the sheriff’s department.
Authorities said Prorok has eight years of law enforcement experience and is a firearms instructor for the Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher A. Knyphausen, 48, who has a criminal record that includes shooting at an officer, was wounded in the Aug. 1 incident.
The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating.
“The investigation review will include examination of deputy and witness statements, squad car and/or body camera video, forensic evidence and other information related to what led up to this incident,” a statement issued by the sheriff’s department said. “At the conclusion of the investigation, a full disclosure will be provided by Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.”
Prorok is on administrative leave pending review.
According to a statement Wednesday from the sheriff’s department: “The sheriff and administrative staff have confidence in the decision-making actions and professionalism of the deputy involved. We further believe the independent review will yield the same results. “
Prorok had to use deadly force in a Dunn County incident in February 2014, when Dennis B. Grohn, 32, charged another officer and grabbed for the officer’s rifle during a confrontation with a tactical team.
Two officers shot Grohn, and the Dunn County attorney ruled the shooting justified.
Prorok was a Fall Creek police officer at the time.
