Black River Falls man sentenced to 5 years for drug possession after arrest in Cadott

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Black River Falls man who had a variety of meth, cocaine, heroin and prescription drugs in his vehicle was sentenced this week to serve five years in prison.

John A. Demaske, 50, 208 First St., pleaded no contest in July to one count of possession of amphetamines with the intent to deliver. Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with five years of extended supervision. Nine other charges were read-in and dismissed. Demaske was given credit for 40 days already served.

According to the criminal complaint, Demaske drove to the Cadott Police Department on Dec. 16, 2018, and told an officer that a woman in his car refused to get out. The officer observed the duo having an argument. The woman turned to the officer and informed him that Demaske had drugs in his car.

When the officer searched the vehicle, he uncovered 72.5 grams of meth, 1.6 grams of cocaine, plus heroin, Oxycodone and a variety of prescription drugs.

