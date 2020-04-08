Bloomer man charged with child pornography

A Bloomer man is accused of uploading more than 30 images of child pornography online.
Will B. Vanis, 21, 21757 Highway AA, was charged in Chippewa County Court with three counts of possessing child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cybertip to area law enforcement in October, stating that 33 images of child pornography had been placed online from an IP address traced back to Vanis’ home.
When officers interviewed Vanis in March, he “mentioned something about a nudist family and having images of the family.”
Vanis will return to court June 30.
