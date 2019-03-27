A Bloomer man was sentenced to three years in prison for multiple charges of possessing child porn.
Timothy J. Lauer, 53, was charged in Chippewa County Court in early 2018 with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, and pleaded no contest to two of the charges in January.
Chippewa County Court Judge Steven Cray also sentenced Lauer to five years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation seized a tablet and thumb drive containing child porn from Lauer in late 2017.
Lauer also told investigators he obtained child porn for other people, including over email, text and Twitter.
According to the complaint, Lauer estimated the youngest female in the video or images he possessed was approximately six years old and described the children in the images and videos as engaging in sex acts with adults and each other as well as posing.
The state had recommended five years of initial confinement followed by three years of extended supervision.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said they recommended more jail time than the three year mandatory minimum due to a number of factors including Lauer’s attitude toward the crime and claimed he did not take responsibility for his actions.
Newell also noted the seriousness of the crimes and their ongoing effects.
“These young girls are essentially violated over and over again every time someone views the images,” Newell said. “They’re forever going to be a victim.”
Lauer’s attorney Erika Amundson argued that Lauer had been cooperative with investigators and the public would be safer by extended supervision.
“The mandatory minimum is more than enough in this case,” Amundson said.
She noted that he had not had a chance to do treatment outside prison first and recommended three years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision.
“Sex offender treatment in the community is going to be the most effective way to treat Mr. Lauer.”
Cray said during the sentencing that the damage to the victimized children by child pornography is perhaps irreparable, but also said he thought Lauer would likely be able to be treated with the minimal sentence and a longer supervised period.
