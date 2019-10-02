A Bloomer native has been accused in the murder of two people in Florida on April 9, 2018.
Alex J. Zwiefelhofer, 22, is charged with two counts of robbery-interfering in commerce and two counts of using a firearm in a crime, resulting in death, according to a grand jury indictment in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, Fort Myers Division.
Zwiefelhofer’s accomplice, 29-year-old Craig A. Lang, was charged with the same counts.
The men are accused of killing a husband and wife in Lee County, Fla., during an armed robbery.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Middle District of Florida, the statutory penalties for these offenses include up to life imprisonment and death.
Serafin and Deanna Lorenzo “were found dead in Estero, Fla., from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body,” the Justice Department press release states.
“Further investigation revealed that the couple had traveled to Estero from Brooksville, Fla., to complete the purchase of several firearms from an individual that had listed them for sale on a website known as Armslist. As a result of the investigation, Zwiefelhofer and Lang were identified as the individuals who were believed to have murdered the couple during the course of an armed robbery for $3,000 that the couple intended to use to purchase the firearms.”
The men are suspected of planning to use the money to travel to Venezuela to participate in an armed conflict there.
Zwiefelhofer made his initial court appearance in Madison and was detained pending his return to the Middle District of Florida. Lang is in custody in Ukraine, the press release states. The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lee County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office.
Zwiefelhofer also was accused of possessing child pornography in Charlotte, N.C., last year, but he failed to show up for his court appearance. He also has been accused of deserting his U.S. Army unit in Fort Bragg.
Zwiefelhofer is the son of Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer.
