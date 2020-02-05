CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Boyd man has been arrested for a fifth drunk-driving offense.
Carl J. Bruhn, 54, 7437 320th Ave., appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson set a return date for Feb. 11.
No police report of the incident was immediately available. Jail records show Bruhn was brought to the jail at 9:07 a.m. Sunday.
Bruhn is being held on a probation hold; he was convicted in 2016 of manufacture of amphetamines and was given an imposed-and-stayed 180-day jail sentence.
