CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Boyd man has been arrested for a fifth drunk-driving offense.

Carl J. Bruhn, 54, 7437 320th Ave., appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court. Judge James Isaacson set a return date for Feb. 11.

No police report of the incident was immediately available. Jail records show Bruhn was brought to the jail at 9:07 a.m. Sunday.

Bruhn is being held on a probation hold; he was convicted in 2016 of manufacture of amphetamines and was given an imposed-and-stayed 180-day jail sentence.

