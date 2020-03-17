Boyd man arrested for fifth drunk-driving offense

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Boyd man has been arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Todd E. Pecha, 57, 7345 320th St., appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-5th offense. Judge James Isaacson released Pecha on a signature bond, with a requirement Pecha must take daily preliminary breath tests.

Pecha returns to court April 28. No police report detailing his arrest was immediately available.

Online court records show Pecha was convicted of his fourth OWI in Chippewa County Court in 2016; he was ordered to serve 270 days in jail on that offense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0