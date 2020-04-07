Boyd man charged with sex assault at Country Fest

Joseph J. McDermond, 17, 10008 300th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim. McDermond will return to court July 14.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told counselors that she had attended Country Fest in rural Cadott last June, and she admitted she had been consuming beer. She said she was intoxicated and was having difficulty walking. She said McDermond sexually assaulted her.