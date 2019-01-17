A Boyd man pleaded guilty Thursday to a 2017 sexual assault charge.
Tony S. Kimball, 47, had been charged in December 2017 with repeatedly sexually assaulting the same child at least three times while he lived in Chippewa Falls between 2013 and 2015.
Kimball submitted a guilty plea to a charge of second degree sexual assault of a child.
An investigator from the Chippewa Falls Police Department received information that Kimball had repeatedly assaulted a child at his residence in Chippewa Falls when the child was between the age of 8 and 10 years old.
According to a criminal complaint, Kimball groped the child and forced the child to touch him “many times” while the child’s mother was working at night.
Kimball’s sentencing is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in Branch 3 of the Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.