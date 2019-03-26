A Boyd man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years extended supervision for sexual assault dating back to when he lived in Chippewa Falls between 2013 and 2015.
Tony S. Kimball, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree sexual assault of a child in January.
Originally he was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, with at least three violations of first-degree assault.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell argued for a longer sentence based on Kimball’s prior record and his targeting of an 8-year-old.
“I consider it to be a very aggravated situation,” Newell said.
He had argued for 20 years, 15 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision.
Kimball’s attorney Francis Rivard argued that he had been convicted of only one count and there was no proof that it was an ongoing problem.
“We don’t believe it warrants the kind of confinement suggested by the state,” Rivard said.
Rivard argued for a 12 or 13 years, with six to eight years of initial confinement.
According to the criminal complaint, an investigator from the Chippewa Falls Police Department received information Kimball had repeatedly assaulted a child at his residence in Chippewa Falls, when the child was between the age of 8 and 10 years old.
According to a criminal complaint, Kimball groped the child and forced the child to touch him “many times” while the child’s mother was working at night.
Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge Steven Cray said he didn’t believe Kimball could be out in the community until he addressed his issues.
“I do believe a protracted prison sentence is necessary,” Cray said.
