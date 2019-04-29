Burlington man charged with 5th OWI
A Burlington man who was stopped for speeding northwest of Chippewa Falls has been charged with his fifth drunk-driving offense.
Michael R. Mitchell, 63, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-fifth offense. He will return to court June 18.
According to the criminal complaint, a police officer observed Mitchell traveling 63 mph in a 45-mile zone on Highway S, near Highway Q, in the town of Tilden on March 17.
Mitchell failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail. A blood draw showed he had a .133 blood alcohol level.
Online court records show Mitchell was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in 2006 in Racine County.
