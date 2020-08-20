Cadott man charged in hit-and-run OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cadott man has been charged after he was reportedly driving drunk when he crashed into another car in July. A blood test showed he was intoxicated at four times the legal limit.

Joseph. D. Walters, 41, 411 Chippewa St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, OWI-5th offense, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

He was released from jail on a signature bond and will return to court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred at 3:57 p.m. July 12 at Highway 178 and Highway I in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls.

Walters drove away from the scene; a witness followed Walters and called 911. The officers eventually located Walters on Summit Avenue, on a dead-end road.

When asked about the crash, Walters responded, “What crash?”

He claimed he had only blown a tire; officers observed it was flat. However, his car had extensive front-end damage, and “a large portion of the victim’s rear window was still on top of Walters’ windshield,” the complaint states.

Officers observed an open beer can on the passenger side floorboard.