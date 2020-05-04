Cadott man charged with sixth drunk-driving offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man was more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense in March.

Erik R. Burish, 38, 28787 Highway O, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-6th offense. Burish will return to court June 2.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa County deputies observed Burish’s truck fail to stop at a stop sign as it turned onto Highway 27 at 1:26 a.m. March 12.

When officers approached Burish, they observed he had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Burish failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, which showed a .200 blood-alcohol level.

Burish was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2013.

