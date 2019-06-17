A Cadott woman accused of supplying drugs to a Holcombe woman who later died of an overdose in March appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, where her cash bond was reduced.
Breana J. Heuer, 22, was charged last month in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless homicide/delivering of drugs-party to a crime and manufacturing and delivering amphetamines.
Judge Steve Cray heard testimony from investigator Chris Kowalczyk, and determined there was enough probable cause to bind Heuer over for trial. Heuer will return to court for an arraignment on July 23.
Cray did agree to reduce the cash bond from $5,000 to $3,500. If Heuer is able to post that amount, she must take drug tests every Tuesday and Friday. She must live at a home in Cadott, not consume any illegal drugs or alcohol, and have no contact with the deceased woman’s family or the woman’s boyfriend.
According to the criminal complaint, Carissa R. Kasmeirski and her boyfriend were smoking meth at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek on March 23 when Kasmeirski stopped breathing. A coroner arrived and pronounced Kasmeirski deceased at the scene.
An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later which confirmed she died from using meth.
The boyfriend, who has not been charged at this time, told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from a woman at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.
Heuer was previously charged in 2018 with possessing meth, drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. She also was charged in Clark County in April with possessing meth, controlled substances and illegally-obtained prescriptions, plus resisting an officer. She returns to Clark County Court on Thursday.
This is the third overdose death in the past three years in the county where the person who supplied the drugs has been charged with homicide.
The other drug-related homicide cases include Shane P. Johnson, 41, who was arrested Nov. 24, 2017, two days after 40-year-old Nicholas J. Buck was found deceased at his Chippewa Falls’ home of a suspected drug overdose. Johnson, who is already serving a 20-year federal prison sentence on drug convictions, returns to Chippewa County Court on July 31 on the homicide charge.
In another overdose death case, Dustin Leshock, 29, Eau Claire, was convicted of supplying drugs to 18-year-old Isaac C. Repetto in November 2016, causing Repetto’s death. Leshock was sentenced in August 2017 to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Leshock was released from prison early; he was recently charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver and returns to court June 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.