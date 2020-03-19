Cadott woman charged with sending threatening texts

A Cadott woman is accused of sending threatening text messages to herself and her family members, and reporting to police that the threats were sent to her from an ex-boyfriend.

The woman is also accused of sending false threats to the Stanley Boyd school district.

Brittany A. Frane, 23, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of terrorist threats and identity theft, three misdemeanor counts of telephone harassment, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

A $2,000 signature bond was set for Frane, which prohibits her from having contact with the Stanley-Boyd school district or making threats of violence against anyone.

Frane returns to court June 17.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police met with Frane Feb. 17 after Frane said an ex-boyfriend had sent her and her family members threatening messages.

The text messages threatened to kill Frane, Frane’s family members and anyone who attempted to stop him.

Threats were also sent to the Stanley-Boyd school district.