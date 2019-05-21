A Cadott woman has been placed on probation after her two children tested positive for having methamphetamine and amphetamine in their systems.
Elizabeth K. Curtis, 28, pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to neglecting a child, possession of meth and retail theft.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the probation sentence, and gave her credit for 11 days already served. Curtis must submit a DNA sample and must take any counseling required by her probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint, a police officer stopped Curtis’s vehicle on Aug. 3 and she was arrested for possession of meth; she had two children in her car, ages 1 and 6.
Hair follicles from each child were taken and later tested positive for meth and amphetamines. The children have since been removed from custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.