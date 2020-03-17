Cadott woman pleads no contest in overdose death

A Cadott woman has pleaded no contest in connection with the March 2019 overdose death of a Holcombe woman.
Breana J. Heuer, 23, 3474 250th St., pleaded no contest Monday in Chippewa County Court to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing and delivering of amphetamine. Heuer was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
Judge Steve Cray ordered a pre-sentence investigation, with a sentencing hearing on May 22. Heuer’s other charges were read-in and dismissed.
Cray also revoked Heuer’s bond; she had posted a $3,500 cash bond on July 1, but has been incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail since Oct. 26, online jail records show.
According to the criminal complaint, Carissa R. Kasmeirski and her boyfriend were smoking meth at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek on March 23, 2019, when Kasmeirski stopped breathing. A coroner arrived and pronounced Kasmeirski deceased at the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later which confirmed she died from using meth.
The boyfriend, who has not been charged at this time, told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from a woman at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.
Heuer was previously charged in 2018 with possessing meth, drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. She also was charged in Clark County in April with possessing meth, controlled substances and illegally-obtained prescriptions, plus resisting an officer.
This is the third overdose death in the past three years in the county where the person who supplied the drugs has been charged with homicide.
The other drug-related homicide cases include Shane P. Johnson, 41, 16056 50th Ave., who was arrested Nov. 24, 2017, two days after 40-year-old Nicholas J. Buck was found deceased at his Chippewa Falls’ home of a suspected drug overdose. Johnson is already serving a 20-year federal prison sentence on drug convictions.
In another overdose death case, Dustin Leshock, 29, 1117 Imperial Circle, Eau Claire, was convicted of supplying drugs to 18-year-old Isaac C. Repetto in November 2016, causing Repetto’s death. Leshock was sentenced in August 2017 to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Leshock was released from prison early; he pleaded guilty in January to possessing cocaine, and he will be sentenced May 6.