Cadott woman pleads no contest in overdose death

A Cadott woman has pleaded no contest in connection with the March 2019 overdose death of a Holcombe woman.

Breana J. Heuer, 23, 3474 250th St., pleaded no contest Monday in Chippewa County Court to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing and delivering of amphetamine. Heuer was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Judge Steve Cray ordered a pre-sentence investigation, with a sentencing hearing on May 22. Heuer’s other charges were read-in and dismissed.

Cray also revoked Heuer’s bond; she had posted a $3,500 cash bond on July 1, but has been incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail since Oct. 26, online jail records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Carissa R. Kasmeirski and her boyfriend were smoking meth at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek on March 23, 2019, when Kasmeirski stopped breathing. A coroner arrived and pronounced Kasmeirski deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later which confirmed she died from using meth.