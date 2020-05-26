Cadott woman sentenced for supplying drugs in overdose death

Defense attorney Francesco Balistrieri sought five years of probation with an imposed-and-stayed prison sentence. He pointed out that Heuer has no prior convictions, and he doesn’t consider her to be a danger to the community.

“She can get the treatment she needs through probation,” Balistrieri told Cray. “She will be getting the treatment she needs. Jail has forced her sobriety.”

Heuer’s other charges were read in to the court record and dismissed.

Kasmeirski’s family was present for the sentencing but chose not to make statements to the court.

Heuer has been in the Chippewa County Jail since Oct. 26, online jail records show. Cray gave her credit for 291 days of jail time already served.

Prior to sentencing, Heuer’s attorney played a video, where Heuer described her shock and sadness at Kasmeirski’s death. She discussed her growing usage of alcohol and drugs, beginning when she was in high school. Heuer also discussed the fact she is pregnant and due to give birth in weeks, and said she has no desire to use drugs anymore to protect her baby.

Several people appeared on the video, requesting that probation and drug treatment courses be required instead of a prison sentence.