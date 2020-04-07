Cashton man charged with sex assault in rural Chippewa Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Cashton man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in the town of Howard, northwest of Chippewa Falls.

Dakota J. Stewart, 25, was charged in Chippewa County Court with repeated sexual assault of the same child. He will return to court June 30.

According to the criminal complaint, the man was staying in a camper in the summer of 2018 in the town of Howard. During the time there, he had forced the girl to have sex with him on three occasions.

Stewart is already charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Monroe County in 2016; he will return to that court on June 22.

