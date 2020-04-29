CF man arrested after threats, pursuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested after he made suicidal comments, allegedly assaulted a woman and led police on a chase.

Joseph M. Teske, 32, 332 W. Cedar St., is facing possible charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage to property, knowingly fleeing an officer, and threats to law enforcement.

According to a Chippewa Falls Police Department press release, Teske sent a text message to the mother of his children with a suicidal threat on Tuesday. When police attempted to contact him, he hung up the phone.

At 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to a home on Bridgewater Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance, where Teske is accused of pulling a woman to the ground and kicking her.

Officers reached Teske on his phone, but he refused to meet with them. Teske made a threat to harm officers and said he would shoot at squad cars and officers. He also said officers would need gas masks to enter his residence.

Officers later were informed Teske's vehicle was parked outside the police department. He drove off at a high rate of speed, crossing the centerline and directly at an officer's marked squad car.